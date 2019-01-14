Kirsten Hatfield's Mother: 'Not Giving Up Hope' That Her Daughter's Body Will Be Found
A mother whose little girl was murdered 22 years ago, is speaking about her killer's death.
Anthony Palma was found dead in his cell Friday. Investigators believe his cellmate is responsible.
While Anthony Palma was convicted in 2017, investigators never found Kirsten Hatfield's remains. Regardless, Hatfield's mother is hopeful that one day she'll be able to give her daughter the burial she deserves.
“We're just floored, shocked and praying,” said Kirsten Hatfield’s mother Shannon Hazen.
“It took a couple of days to sort of be on the floor with it and be broken with it,” continued Hazen.
Hazen has spent a good part of her life grieving. Her world turned upside down after her 8-year-old daughter disappeared in the middle of the night from their Midwest City home.
And while investigators did find a pair of bloody underwear belonging to Kirstin and some trace amounts of blood on her bedroom window, the case went cold until 2015.
Advanced DNA testing on the blood found on Hatfield's underwear matched neighbor Anthony Palma.
“I mean, I have been praying for Anthony Palma for a very long time now, even before, back since he was nameless and faceless I’ve been praying for him,” said Hazen.
Despite spending years in absolute darkness, Hazen says through her faith and with time she's been able to forgive a monster.
“I’m not celebrating Anthony Palma’s murder. I’m not celebrating that. I actually am praying for his family. I have. Me and so many others have fought for Anthony Palma in prayer. We have tried to share God's love and forgiveness with him,” said Hazen.
And while Palma can no longer lead investigators to her daughter, Hazen says she believes God will.
“I’m just not going to give up hope that just because he's gone, means that we are not going to get anymore answers,” said Hazen.