With a huge smile on her face, 21-year-old Ohashi wowed judges with a flurry of flips and dance moves in her routine at the Collegiate Challenge in Anaheim, California. The UCLA senior, who was an internet sensation last year for her Jackson-inspired performance, danced this time to the King of Pop's "The Way You Make Me Feel," The Jackson 5's "I Want You Back" and Earth, Wind and Fire's "September."