Parents Bring Home-Schooled Children To Governor Inauguration For 'Real-Life Civics Lesson'
Monday, January 14th 2019, 6:08 PM CST
Updated:
Oklahoma City, OK - At Monday’s inauguration, there were former governors, elected officials and business people, but there were also several families in the crowd.
Like, the Rowland family. They brought their six kids, who are all home-schooled, to the inauguration as a real-life civics lesson.
“We’ve watched ceremonies like this on television of course, but we’ve never been to one in person,” said mother Christa Rowland. “So, we thought this would be a great opportunity.”
“I’m really excited to see how it works,” added teenage daughter Reid.
“I think I’m going to learn a lot here, because I’ve never actually been to one of these and most of the time when we watch them on TV, I’m usually not in the room,” said son Sawyer.