Former Congressional Candidate Charged With Child Sex Abuse
OKMULGEE COUNTY, Oklahoma - A former congressional candidate is behind bars tonight, charged with three counts of child sexual abuse.
Daniel Edmonds ran for Oklahoma's second congressional district seat in 2010 against Charles Thompson and lost. Okmulgee County sheriff's deputies arrested Edmonds on Friday.
On Monday, the Muskogee County District Attorney's Office charged Edmonds with the crimes.
"We're not gonna tolerate it," Muskogee County Sheriff Rob Frazier said. "Of course, everyone is innocent until proven guilty," he continued. "But stuff like this absolutely sickens me."
One affidavit details incidents that happened between April 2015 and June 2017.
It says "Daniel Edmonds did have sexual contact" with a minor and that the incidents "happened multiple times" in different locations.
"We don't care who you are, we don't care where you come from," Frazier said. "You're not gonna do this to minor children in Muskogee County."
A separate affidavit said another child reported "Daniel began molesting him sometime in 2015" and continued until last month.
"It's been going on for a while, and as far as we can tell, lasted all the way up until almost present day," the sheriff said.
The report said the boy reported he'd been molested many times.
"You do not have a right to treat anyone in the manner these minor children have been treated," Frazier said.
Frazier said when the initial report was made, they only knew of one victim, but it's now developed into two.
"We had developed another victim, so at this time we believe there are two victims and possibly more," he said. "We're still under investigation."
Sheriff Frazier said they'll continue investigating and make sure there are no more victims.