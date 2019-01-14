Woman Confesses To Shooting, Killing Boyfriend During Argument In NE OKC
Oklahoma City, OK - Oklahoma City police arrested a woman on Sunday after she admitted to shooting her boyfriend to death. The man was gunned down at his Northeast Oklahoma City home.
Neighbors said the home near East Wilshire and Kelley Avenue is normally quiet. They rarely saw 38-year-old Quaylan Jeffers or his girlfriend 36-year-old Trichell Jones. They were surprised to see the home turned into a crime scene over the weekend.
Police said Jeffers and Jones had an argument but did not indicate what the fight was about.
“As they’re arguing, at some point she produced a handgun,” said Msgt. Gary Knight, Oklahoma City Police Department. “Fired the weapon, he was hit by the gunfire.”
A court document indicates Jones called 911, but she told dispatchers a different story than what she later admitted to investigators. Court records also state that when police showed up to the couple's home, Jones was performing CPR on her boyfriend.
“When officers arrived,” said Knight. “They found one person deceased. He appeared to have been shot to death.”
Jones was interviewed by homicide detectives. She reportedly described her relationship with Jeffers to investigators and admitted to shooting him. Jones was arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County jail on one complaint of first-degree murder.
The victim's family declined to comment, only saying they are grieving the sudden loss and wish to remain private.
Court records show the woman filed a VPO against the victim in August 2017. An Oklahoma County judge dismissed the protective order last summer.
Police said this is an ongoing investigation and if anyone has information they are encouraged to call the homicide tip line at 405-297-1200.