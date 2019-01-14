A CBS News review of the police documents reveals at least three incidents in 2017 where it appears the gun was missed by TSA screeners at one airport and only discovered on the person's trip home.

"It happens because the technology doesn't get everything all the time....either there's a technology issue, there's a procedural issue, or there's a training issue," TSA Administrator David Pekoske said. "I'm troubled by that, too. I think that everybody in TSA is troubled by it and mistakes happen...And I can't give you an answer as to how often it happens. But when it does happen, we do everything we can to figure out why it happened."