Deadline Day: What Will Kyler Murray Decide?
NORMAN, Oklahoma - The deadline for college underclassmen to declare for the NFL Draft is upon us Monday, and the big story nationally is: What will Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray decide?
Will he declare for the NFL Draft or stick with baseball, possibly even returning to the Oklahoma Sooners for his senior season?
It was widely reported over the weekend that the Heisman Trophy winner met with the Oakland A's to discuss a boost in his financial terms with the baseball organization.
A person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Sunday because the meeting was not made public. Oakland executives remained confident as recently as the baseball winter meetings last month in Las Vegas that Murray would report to spring training this year and pursue baseball. MLB joined the efforts to persuade the dual-sport star, sending someone from its marketing group to the meeting, the source said.