Crime
Police ID Victim, Suspect In Sunday OKC Homicide
Monday, January 14th 2019, 8:43 AM CST
Updated:
Oklahoma City police have released the names of the victim and suspect in an overnight Sunday homicide.
Officers said they discovered the body of Quaylan Jeffers, 38, when they responded to reports of a shooting in the 700 block of Musgrave Boulevard about 2:30 a.m. Sunday. Authorities said Jeffers appeared to have been shot to death.
Police said Jeffers and the suspect, Trichell Jones, 36, became involved in an altercation which ended in Jeffers being shot. Jones was interviewed by detective and then booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on one count of murder in the first degree.
Anyone with information regarding this case should call the Homicide tip-line at 405/297-1200.
Jeffers' murder is the sixth homicide in Oklahoma City in 2019.