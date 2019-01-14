News
Ozzy Osbourne To Headline Rocklahoma 2019
Monday, January 14th 2019, 8:34 AM CST
Updated:
PRYOR, Oklahoma - Ozzy Osbourne will headline this year's Rocklahoma concert. Other performers include Disturbed, Shinedown, Bush and Seether.
The outdoor concert is set for May 24 through the 26th near Pryor. Fans can camp out for the Memorial Day event at 1421 West 450 Road. It's the 13th annual event that includes three stages and the motto "Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Rock."
Tickets for the Memorial Day Party go on sale Thursday for early birds. Find more information at Rocklahoma.com.