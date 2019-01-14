News
OKC Man Killed In Single Car Collision Sunday
Monday, January 14th 2019, 8:09 AM CST
An Oklahoma City man was killed in a single-vehicle collision early Sunday morning, according to police.
According to accident investigators, Anthony Jones, 39, was traveling westbound on NE 23rd street in the 6800 block around 2:30 a.m. when his car left the roadway for an unknown reason.
Jones' 1994 Lexus continued west and struck a drainage ditch culvert and the north side of the street, police said. Jones was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.