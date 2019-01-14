Attending Stitt's Inauguration: What To Know
Oklahomans are invited to attend the inauguration of the 28th Governor of Oklahoma, J. Kevin Stitt. The inauguration will take place on Monday, January 14 at 11:30 a.m. on the south side of the Oklahoma Capitol. The general public is encouraged to RSVP for the event at https://www.oklahomaturnaround.com/inauguration-swearingin-ceremonyoklahoma-city/.
Important details for the general public:
ARRIVAL TIME: The general public is encouraged to be seated by 11 a.m. Seating is first come, first served. The official ceremony begins at 11:30 a.m.
PARKING: Parking is limited around the capitol. There will be specific parking areas that will be available for the public to access. These lots include: the south side guest parking lot and the Will Rogers Memorial Office Building parking lot. After 10:15 a.m. the northwest parking lot and Harn Homestead parking lot will be open to the general public as well. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early as parking is first come, first served.
ACCESIBILITY: Interpreters for the hearing impaired will be located on the west side of the platform.
RULES: You may not bring gifts for the Governor or any other state officials. No large bags. No drones of any kind are allowed.
CEREMONY: The public is encouraged to take pictures during the ceremony and to use #OKTurnaround on all inauguration related social media posts.
RECEPTION: Following the inauguration ceremony, there will be a free reception inside the capitol where attendees of the inauguration may meet the new governor, first lady, and state-wide elected officials. Cookies and punch will be provided.