Tulsa Uber Driver Wounded After Shooting Involving His Passengers
Sunday, January 13th 2019, 7:39 AM CST
TULSA, Oklahoma - An Uber driver is recovering after being caught in the crossfire of a shooting between his passengers.
Tulsa Police say the driver picked up his riders at a motel near 41st and Memorial around midnight. As he started to leave, police say several guys jumped in the backseat and started to fight with his passengers.
Officer say while the driver pulled off, a gunman shot at the car and the bullets grazed the driver arm and face.
The driver should be okay.
Officers were able to get a description of the suspect's vehicle which was spotted near 21st and Mingo and detained. Victims positively identified the suspect who was arrested for 5 counts of shooting with intent to kill.