Doolittle's play overshadowed the 3-point shooting of TCU's Kouat Noi, who had a career-high 30 points on 8 of 12 from behind the 3-point line. Noi hit five 3-pointers during the first half, including three in a 50-second stretch that put the Horned Frogs (12-3, 1-2) ahead for the rest of the half.