Tamara Paulson was killed Friday morning walking to the bus stop during her morning routine. Witnesses say she was hit by a white Chevy pickup that took off afterward.



Now, OKC police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect. Meanwhile, Paulson's friends from church are celebrating her life.



Paulson, a volunteer at the Salvation Army and singer in her church choir, is remembered as helpful above all else. Her friends say this is a loss for the entire community.