News
Friends Remember Victim of Friday Hit and Run
Saturday, January 12th 2019, 7:29 PM CST
Updated:
As police continue to search for the suspect in this hit and run, friends of the victim are remembering her as faithful and always helpful.
Tamara Paulson was killed Friday morning walking to the bus stop during her morning routine. Witnesses say she was hit by a white Chevy pickup that took off afterward.
Now, OKC police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect. Meanwhile, Paulson's friends from church are celebrating her life.
Paulson, a volunteer at the Salvation Army and singer in her church choir, is remembered as helpful above all else. Her friends say this is a loss for the entire community.
Now, OKC police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect. Meanwhile, Paulson's friends from church are celebrating her life.
Paulson, a volunteer at the Salvation Army and singer in her church choir, is remembered as helpful above all else. Her friends say this is a loss for the entire community.
"I hope they can find the person that did this because she didn't deserve to die like that," said Teresea Esquivas, a friend of Paulson's. "She did not. It's sad to think someone could hit somebody and just keep going and leave them there to die."
This isn't the only dangerous hit and run police are investigating right now.