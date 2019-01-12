News
New Cinema Pub to Open in Oklahoma City
Saturday, January 12th 2019, 7:23 PM CST
Updated:
There isn't a place quite like this one here in the city. Banquet Cinema Pub is scheduled to open the beginning of February.
From the owners of the Midtown hotspot, Bleu Garten, comes a new concept for a pub in Oklahoma City. Hunter Wheat and his business partner are finishing up their latest endeavor, located on northwest 4th Street. They're calling it Banquet Cinema Pub.
From the owners of the Midtown hotspot, Bleu Garten, comes a new concept for a pub in Oklahoma City. Hunter Wheat and his business partner are finishing up their latest endeavor, located on northwest 4th Street. They're calling it Banquet Cinema Pub.
"The front is gonna be a restaurant, where you can kinda come in and hang out," said Wheat. "We'll have 15 TVs and a large projector to have football games and all that kinda stuff."
Wheat says that he pulled inspiration while living in Oregon. His favorite spots were ones where you could enjoy a meal or cocktail while enjoying a movie.
"Each row of seats will have a table top going down it," said Wheat. "So you can have your food and your beer, and kind of your whole spread laid out in front of you."
The two theaters will show both old and new films as well as things like sporting events and election coverage.
"Anything that you'd want to watch socially, our goal with this space is that it's the ultimate date night space." said Wheat.
Wheat says that having a child himself, he knows how people can be crunched for time so he wanted the concept to meet everyone's needs, all in one place.
"We'll have games and shuffle boards, and try to keep the events happening at both ends of this thing," said Wheat. "That way you can get the ultimate experience."
If you'd like to know more information about Banquet Cinema Pub, you can visit this link.
"We'll have games and shuffle boards, and try to keep the events happening at both ends of this thing," said Wheat. "That way you can get the ultimate experience."
Wheat says they are currently hiring and are also planning to launch their ticketing website shortly.
If you'd like to know more information about Banquet Cinema Pub, you can visit this link.