OKC Thunder To Retire Nick Collison's Number 4 In March
Saturday, January 12th 2019, 5:57 PM CST
After 15 years with the OKC Thunder, Nick Collison decided to hang it up after the 2017-2018 season.
The team now has similar plans to hang it up for Collison's jersey... in the rafters, that is.
Collison's number 4 jersey will be hung in the Peake on March 20th prior to the Thunder hosting the Toronto Raptors.
This is the first number to be retired by the Thunder.
Collison started with the Thunder after being picked 12th overall in the 2003 NBA Draft and retired as a leader for the team after playing in over 900 regular season games.