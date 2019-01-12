Tulsa Man Arrested After Stealing Car With Children Inside
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police say Jarrod Gilliam stole a woman’s car with her four and five-year-old kids in the back seat while she was inside the store.
Police say they got a call from a witness saying they saw Gilliam stealing the car near east 46th Street North and Martin Luther King Boulevard.
Officers determined the car was a purple and blue Chevy Malibu and started to search the area. An officer says he spotted the car near Apache and Lewis with the kids inside.
Police say the officer followed Gilliam to the Lucky Sam's store at E 36th Street North and Lewis where he was arrested.
They say both kids were safe and returned to their mother. Gilliam is in the Tulsa County jail on two counts of kidnapping and larceny of a motor vehicle.