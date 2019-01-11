OKC Trailer Park Owner Accused Of Damaging Mobile Homes
Oklahoma City, OK - A man fears his mobile home is no longer mobile after property management allegedly sawed off the trailer's tongue and took it. It’s happening to multiple residents at Lakeview Terrace Mobile Home Park located at 1200 North Lakeview Drive in Oklahoma City.
Bryan Paxton is fuming two days after management sawed the tongue off his mobile home.
All residents living at the Lakeview Terrace Mobile Home Park own their home, rent is paid on the lot.
“I never imagined that somebody would come along and do this,” said Paxton.
Lakeview Terrace management notified residents by mail not only would it be raising lot rent, but it would begin removing tongues and repair skirting. No reasoning was provided to residents.
Paxton says crews are going around the park and waiting until nobody is home.
“My girlfriend answered the door and said that they were going to cut the tongue off. And she told them especially, that they were not to touch our trailer,” said Paxton. “They waited until I was at work and nobody was here. I came home, and it was cut off. They didn't just cut it, they stole it.”
Cairn Communities owns Lakeview Terrace Mobile Home Park. Its regional manager tells News 9 trailer tongues have become safety issues for the community and children are getting hurt playing on them.
Benton Boyd, Regional Manager at Cairn Communities, claims they're not taking the hitches and will put them back on at no charge.
“I’ve been in this business for 15 years and I move homes every day,” said Boyd. “You put them on and you put them off. You weld them. You bolt them on. It is not a difficult process if you know the business.”
Feeling stuck, Paxton just wants back what belongs to him.
“I rent a lot from you and if I don't mow my grass, you can have someone come and mow my grass and charge me for it,” said Paxton. “But my private property, you have no right to touch.”