News
1 Transported To Hospital After Auto-Ped Accident In SW OKC
Friday, January 11th 2019, 7:08 PM CST
Updated:
Oklahoma City, OK - A woman has been transported to a local hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Southwest Oklahoma City.
According to police, the accident occurred at Southwest 44th Street and Walker Avenue.
Police said the vehicle struck the woman and then took off. They said they are searching for a gold or sand-colored full-size SUV, similar to a Tahoe.
The victim's name or condition has not been released.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 for updates.