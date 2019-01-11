The affidavit says Davila, 34, told police he was playing video games Jan. 3 while the child was in a car seat on a bed in his room, reports the San Antonio News Express. Davila claimed the car seat fell over, and the boy fell to the floor and possibly hit his head on a dresser. Davila said he didn't seek medical attention, but waited for several hours, and then checked on the boy and found him dead.