Jenks Family Reunited With 3-Legged Support Dog Tripod
JENKS, Oklahoma - A Jenks family has found their missing three-legged support dog, Tripod. Someone dropped him off at Tulsa Animal Welfare.
The family has been handing fliers out all around Jenks for several days now.
Tripod, the three-legged support Beagle, is alive was reunited with the Hernandez family Friday night. A photo posted on Facebook showed the dog at Tulsa Animal Welfare after a long three days away from his owners.
We first told you about Tripod after his owner Brian Hernandez posted a heartfelt plea on Facebook, when the dog crawled under their fence on Tuesday evening in Jenks.
"If he gets on the track of something, he'll dig and crawl under the fence and follow whatever it is he's on the hunt for," said owner Brian Hernandez.
News On 6 went to the Hernandez home a few hours before Tripod was found.
Tripod's disappearance was hardest on Brandon, Brian's son who has special needs and has cared for Tripod for nearly a decade.
"I love him, and Tripod's my - I almost cried," Brandon said.
Even their other dog Kahlua just wasn't herself.
Tulsa Animal Welfare confirms they received Tripod Friday but didn't know the details about what led up to it. Hernandez was told someone simply dropped him off.
This is just the latest in what Hernandez says has been a strange case.
After Tripod got out, he filed a police report in Jenks because neighbors told him a woman driving a gray car had taken the dog. Jenks Police say they're still looking into that.
But Hernandez tells me, no matter what it was, they're just thankful, to have him home.
"He's part of our family," said Brian Hernandez, Tripod's owner.
Hernandez says Tripod appears to be healthy and they're just looking forward to having him home and things back to normal.