Former OKC Salvation Army Volunteer Killed In Hit-And-Run Crash
Oklahoma City, OK - Oklahoma City investigators are searching for the driver behind a deadly hit-and-run crash.
Police identified Tamara Paulson, 60, as the victim who was killed Friday morning, near Southwest 38th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue.
Police said Paulson lived only blocks from a bus stop she walked to every morning for work. She had just left Braum’s across the street from the bus stop and was crossing South Penn., when she was struck.
“A white Chevy pickup truck struck her and then drove off,” said Msgt. Gary Knight, Oklahoma City Police Department. “The driver of that vehicle did not stop to check on her or anything.”
A witness described the suspect’s pickup as an older white, Chevy low-rider. The witness reportedly could not see the driver because the truck had dark tinted windows.
Police found pieces of the suspect's truck during the investigation. Chips of white paint, the front grill and the right LED headlight was left behind from the crash.
“They’re trying to piece together exactly who did this and see if we can find our way to them,” said Knight.
Police said the truck will have extensive damage to the front, right side. They are asking the public to be on the lookout for the suspect vehicle and to call police with information about the driver.
Residents near the fatal hit-and-run scene said there is a lot of foot traffic in the area and drivers are not always cautious.
“Sundays especially,” said Louis Sanchez, resident. “When they come speeding down this street.”
Sanchez remains hopeful police will find the driver behind Paulson's death.
“I hope they pay for what they did,” said Sanchez. “Not getting off and checking on it, on the person. That’s a bad gesture of a person.”
Paulson was a volunteer for seven years at the local Salvation Army. She was also recently widowed and lived with her late husband's parents in southwest Oklahoma City.