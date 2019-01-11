He said he was shocked to find out the men had been arrested.



"Who in their right mind would be importing marijuana into Colorado?" He said. "It just doesn't pass the sniff test to be quite candid."



Robison said recent legislation signed by President Trump makes the transportation of industrial hemp completely legal.



“I would expect the DEA to know," he said. "The DEA absolutely should know. But the Pawhuska police, local law enforcement, this is something that hasn’t probably trickled down.”



Lyons said all the proper documentation has been provided to the Osage County DA's office, and the DA set the men's bonds at $40,000 each.



"I'm happy that they're listening," he said. "I'm not necessarily happy with the amount per person because these people are not rich. They don't have access to large amounts of money."



Lyons said he's been told all the product will be tested immediately.