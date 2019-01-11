News
Local Businesses Offer Incentives For Safe Return Of Ellie The Pink Elephant
It has been four days since Ellie, the pink elephant and Empire Slice House's mascot, was taken from the Plaza District.
Ellie was taken Monday night and many in the Oklahoma City area have been buzzing about where she could possible be.
As a way to find answers, many local businesses have started offering incentives for tips concerning Ellie's whereabouts.
Below are some of the local offerings:
- Empire Slice House is offering 50 percent off pizza for life
- No Regrets Tattoo is offering a free Empire Slice tattoo
- Free tots for a month from The Pump
- A pizza, beer and showcase tickets from COOP Ale Works
If you have information regarding the pink elephant’s whereabouts, you’re asked to reach out to Empire Slice House on social media or call them at 405-557-1760.