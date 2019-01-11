Phantom Of The Opera Makes Its Way Back To OKC's Civic Center
OKLAHOMA CITY - The Phantom of the Opera is finally back in Oklahoma City for the second time at the Civic Center.
News 9 was lucky enough to get a behind the scenes preview of the show, and not only get to meet the production crew, but get to know the man behind the mask.
"I'd say the Phantom is probably the most iconic role, in the most iconic show in all of Broadway history. So to say that it's humbling is an understatement," said Actor, Quentin Oliver Lee.
Lee plays the Phantom for Cameron Mackintosh's new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's "The Phantom Of The Opera".
The story is about a masked figure who lurks around an opera house, falls in love with one of the sopranos developing her talents and romance with some interesting methods.
Aside from the music, the more than 1,200 costume pieces, the acting and the incredible set design leave little to the imagination.
The crew News 9 spoke with said the crown jewel of the musical is the one ton chandelier set piece. It's made up of more than 6,000 beads.
"It's spectacular. Let's say there's a reason it's been going on for 30 plus years now and the biggest reason is, it hits every point of the soul. The music is fantastic, the story is amazing, the costumes, the set, the lighting. I mean you're in for a show." said Lee.