New State-Wide Program Sending Out Warning To Uninsured Drivers
OKLAHOMA CITY - A new program that aims at cutting down the uninsured driver rate across Oklahoma is already sending out notices.
Prosecutor with the District Attorney’s Office and the Uninsured Vehicle Enforcement Diversion Program, Amanda Arnall Couch, told News 9 around 3,000 notices have already been sent out.
The program involves several cameras mounted on SUVs. Those SUVs travel around the state taking hundreds of pictures per hour. The pictures are checked against a database of uninsured vehicles.
Notices are sent to drivers that don’t have insurance.
If drivers have insurance, they can asked to be re-verified, if they don’t, they have to pay a $174.00 fee. Paying the fee then deters the District Attorney from prosecuting the notice for a period of two years. The driver will have to get insurance, but won’t have the matter enter the criminal court system.
One problem those running the program didn’t anticipate is the amount of people with vehicles registered personally but with commercial insurance.
Arnall Couch said they are hoping to get this resolved as soon as possible, but in the meantime drivers should call the number on the notice, 1-855-474-8833. They can ask to be re-verified and provide their policy information.
She also said their call center has been getting many more calls than anticipated, which is another problem they hadn't anticipated. They are working on solutions, including getting more call takers, as well as making other necessary changes.