OKC Police Respond To NW OKC Shots Fired Call
Friday, January 11th 2019, 4:48 AM CST
OKLAHOMA CITY - Police are searching for a suspect after receiving a shots fired call in Northwest Oklahoma City, Friday morning.
According to officials, two different calls were made about shots being fire near Northwest 10th and Rockwell.
Officials said the first call came in around 2 a.m. claiming that shots were fired inside a home. The second call claimed that a man walked into a home and fired shots.
Police and a K-9 unit are searching for the suspect.
This is a developing story.