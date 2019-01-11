Thunder Lose To Spurs In Double OT, 154-147
OKLAHOMA CITY - The Spurs hit their first 14 3-pointers and it was still just barely enough to hold off the Thunder 154-147 in double overtime Thursday at the AT&T Center.
LaMarcus Aldridge got going early after the Spurs which started in a 10-2 hole, hitting a pair of jumpers that helped pull them even.
He never cooled off. Aldridge scored 12 straight points for the Spurs in the fourth quarter. But Marco Belinelli turned over the ball and Jerami Grant got an alley-oop from Russell Westbrook, who set a career high with 24 assists, with 5.6 seconds left to send the game to overtime. Grant also set a career high Thursday, scoring 25 points.
In the first quarter three straight fast breaks all ended in a Belinelli 3-pointer. The nine-point burst by Belinelli pushed the Spurs head 28-19.
It was not enough to hold off the Thunder, though — at least not in regulation. But, Aldridge? Aldridge was enough.
He scored his career-high 56 points on 20 of 33 shooting and scored 26 points in the fourth quarter and the two overtime periods.
The Thunder have a shot at redemption against the Spurs, Saturday.