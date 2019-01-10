Attorneys Say Semi Stopped In Pawhuska Carried Legal Hemp
PAWHUSKA, Oklahoma - Attorneys are working to clear the names of four men arrested in Pawhuska for transporting what police believed to be thousands of pounds of marijuana.
The attorneys for the four men arrested say this has all been a big mistake - and they say with any luck, their clients won't spend another night in jail.
Attorney Matt Lyons says his two clients were the drivers of a mini-van which was escorting the semi-truck law enforcement believed to be hauling 18,000 pounds of marijuana.
"Their exact reason for being there was to avoid something like yesterday from happening," said attorney Matt Lyons.
Lyons tells me their company, Patriot Shield, specializes in the legal transportation of hemp.
"These guys want nothing to do with the black market marijuana business," he said.
And he says documents prove that statement - one of which shows the truck was hauling 60 pallets of industrial hemp weighing 18,000 pounds.
Colorado Hemp Attorney Frank Robison represents the company that bought the hemp from Kentucky. He said he was shocked to find out the men had been arrested.
"Who in their right mind would be importing marijuana into Colorado? It just doesn't pass the sniff test to be quite candid," Robison said.
Robison said recent legislation signed by President Trump makes the transportation of industrial hemp completely legal.
"I would expect the DEA to know. The DEA absolutely should know. But the Pawhuska police, local law enforcement, this is something that hasn't probably trickled down," Robison said.
"Lyons says all the proper documentation has been provided to the Osage County D.A.'s office, and the D.A. set the men's bonds at $40,000 each," said Frank Robison, Colorado hemp attorney.
"I'm happy that they're listening. I'm not necessarily happy with the amount per person because these people are not rich. They don't have access to large amounts of money," said Matt Lyons, attorney for Patriot Shield.
Lyons says he's been told all the product will be tested immediately.
I left a message at the Osage County District Attorney's Office but have not yet heard back.