Woman Saves Stranger Who Was Shot In NW OKC Drive-By
Oklahoma City, OK - A good Samaritan is speaking out after helping to save a man's life following a drive-by shooting. It happened Wednesday in Northwest Oklahoma City.
The woman says she wants to learn the victim’s name, and to see him once again.
“I was outside playing with the kids and heard six or seven gunshots go off,” said the good Samaritan.
The woman says she found a man lying in the road, and he was bleeding.
“His eyes were rolling in the back of his head. He couldn't breathe,” she said.
She says that's when she took it upon herself to take him to the hospital.
“I laid him in my backseat and rushed him to the hospital. And I held his hand the whole way to the hospital,” she said.
She says while the man continued to ask for help, she said a prayer, unsure if he would survive.
“Asking the Lord to let him make it to the hospital. I was scared of him dying in my backseat,” she said.
The woman says she wasn't sure if she was placing herself in harm’s way, but she didn't care.
“He was a human being in need of help,” she said.
The woman says since doctors carted him off into the hospital, she hasn't seen the man, but would like to.
“He laid looking at me lifeless and I was the last person he saw. I want to see him again,” she said.
According to police, the victim was shot during a drive-by shooting.
The victim’s condition was not released.
The accused gunman, Telly Waterhouse, was arrested.