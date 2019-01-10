Tulsa Business Owner Hopes Racist Graffiti Will Inspire Kindness
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police are looking for the person who wrote a racial slur on the sidewalk in front of a Brookside business.
The business owner says she isn't upset with the person who wrote it, she just hopes this act will inspire people to be kinder to others.
"I mean there’s a lot of hate in the world; we just have to spread love to diminish the hate," said Monique Washington.
Monique Washington says she was walking into her studio Thursday morning when she noticed a very hurtful word written on the sidewalk in front of her door.
"I looked down and it took me a minute, then I read the word,” said Washington. “It kind of hit me in the gut and put me in a little bit of shock."
Washington took a picture and posted it on Facebook, then within a few hours, the graffiti was washed away and there was an outpouring of support left behind.
“People from across the United States have reached out, left messages and comments on Facebook and for that I am forever grateful," said Washington.
Washington called Tulsa Police and when the officer came out to take the report, she noted she couldn't think of anything that would make someone do something this hurtful.
"It was such a moving sight to the officer that in her report she put how disturbing and disgusting it was to even see," said Tulsa Police Sergeant Shane Tuell.
Right now officers are asking neighboring businesses if they have any cameras that may have captured the person committing this hate crime.
"We have appropriate charges for that, and I truly hope we can find out who did this so they can answer for it," said Sgt. Tuell.
Washington says she doesn't want to dwell on the hateful message and wants to use this situation as an opportunity to spread love to everyone she meets.
"I don’t want to hate and bring more hate,” said Washington. “I want to spread more love to eradicate this hate."
If you know anything that could help Tulsa Police solve this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.