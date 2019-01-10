Family Believes Wedding Ring Was Stolen From Sleeping Elderly Woman's Hand
Oklahoma City, OK - A retired Oklahoma City police detective is accusing a local nursing home of stealing her mother’s expensive wedding ring.
Trela Wishon says her 78-year-old mother was a patient at Accel At Crystal Park last November. Wishon says her mother is a light sleeper and turns down sleeping medication. She says her mother slept through the night the Saturday after Thanksgiving, and when she woke up on Sunday, the wedding ring she’s worn for 62 years was gone.
Wishon believes an Accel staff member drugged her mother, then stole the ring.
Accel at Crystal Park’s Administrator referred all questions to their parent company in Lewisville, Texas. The spokesman there told News 9, “We don’t comment on those sorts of things.”
Wishon says she will get to the bottom of it.
“I’ve asked for the names of the employees that have worked in that area, and they say they don’t know if they can give them to me or they’ll let you know. Then, I asked what’s the name of the insurance company with this nursing home. And they say, I don’t know. We’ll let you know,” she said.
Wishon says the ring is worth north of $30,000.