13-Month-Old Dies Following Head Trauma Injuries; Mother And Boyfriend Arrested In Guthrie
LOGAN COUNTY, Oklahoma - A 13-month-old baby has died following head trauma injuries. The child’s mother and her boyfriend are accused of child abuse.
According to the Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation, 28-year-old Michelle King and her boyfriend 30-year-old Justin Lastra were placed under arrest at the Guthrie Police Department on a complaint of child abuse Tuesday.
Earlier in the day, Lastra called 911 to report King’s 13-month-old baby fell. The child was transported to a Logan County hospital but later transferred to OU Medical Center with “non-accidental abusive head trauma”, according to police.
The investigation is ongoing.