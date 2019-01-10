Cleveland County K-9 Captures 2nd Fugitive In 2 Months
A Cleveland County K-9 deputy captured a dangerous fugitive in Noble this week.
In December, the same dog captured a suspect accused of holding his mother hostage.
The dog, Hevey, sniffed out and stopped felony suspect Curtis Ferrell Wednesday.
“The dog is a great partner, a great resource,” Cleveland County Sheriff Todd Gibson said.
Hevey not only led his human coworkers to where Ferrell was hiding in a Noble mobile home park, but he helped take the suspect down without use of force
“This subject started to run again, saw the dog and said, ‘the gig’s up. I can’t beat the dog,’ and gave up,” Gibson said.
Gibson says while Hevey finished the job, the human deputies started it.
Plenty of investigative work went into locating Ferrell, whose charges range from batter on a police officer to concealing stolen property.
“We had to use our investigative techniques, the human component, to identify an area where this person was,” Gibson said.