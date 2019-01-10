Preparations Underway Ahead Of Kevin Stitt's Inauguration Ceremony Monday
Oklahoma City, OK - Around 2,000 people have RSVP’d for Tulsa businessman Kevin Stitt’s inauguration ceremony Monday.
Everyone from police to capitol maintenance crews have been preparing. For maintenance crews, preparation began as soon as the state’s Christmas tree was taken down.
“Anytime you throw a party at your house, you want to put your best foot forward. And the Capitol building is the same,” said Shelley Zumwalt, a spokesperson for the Office of Management and Enterprise Services.
Everything is planned out, right down to the flags.
“There are 50 Oklahoma flags that are displayed during the inauguration, and all of those need sandbags and need to be in the right place,” said Zumwalt. “The maintenance crews are in charge of making sure that is properly placed and looks good for the event.”
Multiple police agencies, up to the federal level, have been planning and preparing for Monday’s event. Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the biggest challenge will be the crowd.
“You're going to expect the normal procedures for entry into the Capitol. So, don't bring bulky items, don't bring packages,” said Captain Paul Timmons of Oklahoma Highway Patrol. “That’ll delay your entry into the facility. So, come light. By that I mean, don't bring a lot of extra equipment with you.”
As a new chapter begins in Oklahoma history, the state Capitol will be ready.
“Every four years, we get to throw a party and welcome in a new governor. It’s an exciting time and it takes a lot of preparation,” said Zumwalt. “I think anyone in state service is happy to be a public servant. And we look forward to the day.”
Traffic will be difficult near the state Capitol on inauguration day.
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation says southbound North Lincoln Boulevard will be down to one lane between Northeast 23rd Street and Northeast 18th Street.
Shuttle information has not yet been released.