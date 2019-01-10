Tulsa Family Custom Orders 10-Foot-Wide Bed So Dogs Can Fit
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Tulsa family has found a solution to sleepless nights caused by too many dogs in the bed. They got a bigger bed. A much, much bigger bed.
Joseph and Sarah Klein have three dogs, Cowboy, Diggity, and Gypsy, who is a Great Dane. The dogs like to sleep in the same bed with Joseph and Sarah.
As you can imagine, that’s a problem. Joseph says that for about a year and a half, at bedtime they split up and everyone sleeps in two beds.
Of course, they could just not have the dogs in the bed, but they tried that, and it didn’t work. And they love the dogs.
“We’ve been looking for a long time. We’ve been talking about it (a new bed) for a year,” he said.
They discovered Baker Sleep 3.4, a custom bed maker in South Tulsa. Baker Sleep has a new kind of sleep system developed and patented by Tulsa dentist Dr. Roger Baker.
The system is modular with five different firmness modules that can be mixed and matched to fit the customer’s needs. The Klein’s asked if the bed could be made bigger and because it is modular the answer was yes.
So, Baker Sleep designed them a ten-foot-wide bed, big enough for the whole family. The Klein’s will move their new bed to their new home in Florida, where every night will be a three dog night.