Chase Suspect Shot, Injured In Officer-Involved Shooting Near OKC Elementary School
Oklahoma City, OK - Two Oklahoma City police officers are on paid administrative leave following a shooting outside a local school. Wheeler Elementary closed classes for the day due to the officer-involved shooting investigation.
“I didn’t hear the gunshots,” said Roger Guerri, witness. “But I heard the noise, and I thought it was in my backyard.”
Guerri's home is close to where Cody Longstreet, 30, bailed from the stolen car he was driving after police tried to stop him. Police said Longstreet was armed and ran from officers toward Wheeler Elementary.
Officers commanded Longstreet several times to drop the gun. They also tased him, but the man kept running.
“Eventually, the suspect turned back towards the officers,” said Captain Bo Mathews, Oklahoma City Police Department. “The officers discharged their weapons.”
Two officers fired at the suspect, injuring him. While officers were giving Longstreet first-aid, they discovered he was wearing a bullet-proof vest.
The bomb squad was also called out to investigate a suspicious device in the stolen car.
“They found something in the trunk,” said Guerri. “That’s all I know.”
Residents near the school kept a close eye on the scene while police investigated for hours. Guerri says it is common to hear gunshots in the area but never on school grounds.
“I don’t know, it’s just pretty wild,” said Guerri. “I’m worried about bullets flying through the walls. That’s what I’m worried about.”
The two officers who shot Longstreet are on paid administrative leave. Longstreet will be booked into jail once he is released from the hospital.