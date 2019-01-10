Superintendent Hopes Education Will Turn Tide Of Vaping At School
After three Florida students overdosed on an unknown substance while on school property, Superintendent Laurie Gaylord with the Martin County School District is taking action.
She said the teens were using a vape pen, something she believes was overlooked until now.
"When vaping first came about no one realized there would be THC or other drugs," said Superintendent Gaylord.
Now, she's hoping to stop the growing problem with education. She showed CBS12 a handful of pictures of vape pens. Pictures that looked like every day items!
There were pictures of vape pens that looked like inhalers, normal pens, flash drives and even a computer stylus. Superintendent Gaylord said her goal is to educate parents in the community about the threat. So they are planning a parent night with the Martin County Sheriff to give parents about understanding of what they're up against.
In the meantime, Superintendent Gaylord said there are several programs for middle and high school students to educate them about drugs and alcohol.
Plus, there are trained counselors, teachers and school resource officers keeping watch on every campus.
"It's not just about education anymore. It’s safety, security, mental health and education," said Superintendent Gaylord.
She's urging parents to talk with their children about the dangers of vaping and urging students if they see something, to say something.
"Kids are our biggest source of information," said Superintendent Gaylord. She said it's all about relationship with students for them to feel comfortable enough to come forward. You can also submit a complaint or concern on the Martin County School District app, easy and anonymous.
Superintendent Gaylord said this vape problem is new this year and they want to put a stop to it.