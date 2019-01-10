79-Year-Old Man Dies After Being Hit By Tulsa Driver, Police Say
TULSA, Oklahoma - Police say a Tulsa woman ran over a man with her car while she was trying to turn right on red Wednesday night.
Police say the woman was turning from Garnett onto 31st when her car hit and killed 79-year-old Daryl Gantt who was walking in the crosswalk.
Police identified 22-year-old Makayla Scott as the driver, but she was not arrested for the collision. They say she was driving under suspension and had 6 warrants out for her arrest, including a couple for driving under suspension.
Police say it's only legal to make a right turn on red if there is nothing you have to yield to.
"If it's determined that he had a walk signal, then her turning right and striking him would be the illegal part because pedestrians have the right of way when they have the proper signals and are in the proper crosswalks," said Jeanne Pierce, Tulsa Police.