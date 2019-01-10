Enid Man Arrested On Lewd Acts With A Child Complaint In Canadian Co.
YUKON, Oklahoma - An Enid man was arrested Tuesday on a complaint of lewd acts with a child under 16 in Canadian County.
Canadian County law officers said the investigation into Jason Seek, 43, began on Dec. 28 when Seek began communicating with an undercover investigator on a popular social media app.
Investigators said Seek thought he was speaking to a 14-year-old girl when he made the conversation become sexually graphic.
During one conversation, Seek reportedly engaged in a video call where he was laying on a bed naked.
Seek set up a meeting with the girl at the Chapel Ridge Apartments in Yukon, where he was arrested.
Canadian County deputies said he admitted he was there to meet a 14-year-old girl to have sex with her.
Seek was also arrested on complaints of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Seek was booked into the Canadian County jail and no bond was set at this time.