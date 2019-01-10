“Being a part of this agency for the past two years has brought me some of the biggest challenges I’ve ever faced, but along with that I feel immense pride at all we have accomplished in such a short amount of time. I am sad to say, my time with OMES has come to an end, and my last day in the office will be this Friday, Jan. 11. I want to extend my gratitude to all of you for serving our state and this agency with the best of your talents every day.

At this time, the new administration has not named a new director, but I trust you will be in capable hands. The incoming director will need your full support to be successful, and I trust that all of you will give your best effort as you have done for me as director.

Please know that the work you do is important and vital for the success of our state. I have always been proud to be the leader of this agency, and I will continue to cheer all of you on from afar.

Denise”