Artists in Oklahoma often create installations in addition to their individual pieces. ArtNow 2019 features four installations created just for the exhibition.



An example: Darci Lenker has filled the Circle Gallery with 365 fiber works, one completed every day for a year. "To me, embroidery is no different than drawing, just a slower process," Lenker said. "I chose circles because they are simple shapes to build on, and I would have limitless possibilities."