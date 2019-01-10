Keep Art Local! ArtNow Exhibition Focused On Oklahoma Artists
OKLAHOMA CITY - Kick the new year off with art made right here in Oklahoma by Oklahomans. It's part of a contemporary art exhibit called ArtNow.
The 2019 edition of ArtNow features 23 Oklahoma-based artists to help build the state's contemporary art practices. The exhibition culminates with an art sale, and the proceeds will go toward keeping Oklahoma Contemporary exhibitions open, free of charge.
Artists in Oklahoma often create installations in addition to their individual pieces. ArtNow 2019 features four installations created just for the exhibition.
An example: Darci Lenker has filled the Circle Gallery with 365 fiber works, one completed every day for a year. "To me, embroidery is no different than drawing, just a slower process," Lenker said. "I chose circles because they are simple shapes to build on, and I would have limitless possibilities."
Tickets to the Jan. 18 event can be purchased at okcontemp.org/ArtNow.