Oklahoma Republicans Stand With Trump On Border Wall, Differ On What It Means
OKLAHOMA CITY - In the hours after President Donald Trump's nationally televised address urging for border wall funding, the majority of Oklahoma's members of Congress threw their support behind him.
Sen. James Lankford (R) who has been vocal about ending the shutdown, said on Wednesday that Democrats were misrepresenting the wall.
Lankford described a system of physical, technological barriers at the “wall” adding Republican vision was never meant to be a border-long barrier, despite dozens of statements made by the president to build a concrete wall.
“This is not a 2000 mile-long concrete wall. This is a physical barrier where it's needed in those areas and in other areas we can use technology,” Lankford said on CNN’s New Day.
On Twitter, Sen. Jim Inhofe (R) wrote, "I'm proud to stand strong with President @realDonaldTrump"
Inhofe is a co-author of the WALL Act which provided funding for the border wall. He re-introduced the bill early this week.
“The president is right. We're going to have to have a wall. Other countries have walls. We need our wall,” Inhofe said in a video posted on Twitter in November when the WALL act was first introduced.
Over in the House, Representatives Tom Cole (R) and Markwayne Mullin (R) both backed the $5.7 billion wall.
"There is a real crisis at our borders that requires immediate action..." Cole said in a statement. "I remain supportive of the president's modest request for funding to strengthen border security."
"Every American inside our borders is worth protecting,” Mullin wrote, also in a statement. “I will stand with the president in his continued efforts to build the wall."
Congressmen Kevin Hern (R) and Frank Lucas (R) did not make any formal statements but did vote against two spending measures that would have ended the shutdown but wouldn't have paid for the wall.
Democratic Congresswoman Kendra Horn was the only member of Oklahoma's delegation to vote for those two spending bills. Her office did not comment about the President's address but said Horn is expected to speak about the shutdown on the house floor on Thursday in her first major address to the House.