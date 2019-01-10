News
Police Investigate SE OKC Officer-Involved Shooting
Thursday, January 10th 2019, 4:48 AM CST
OKLAHOMA CITY - Authorities are investigating a Southeast Oklahoma City officer-involved shooting, Thursday morning.
According to officials, the incident began as a pursuit at Southeast 23rd Street and South Byers Avenue and ended near Wheeler Elementary School.
The suspect was hit by officers, and his condition is unknown.
The officer involved in the incident is reported to be okay.
Classes at Wheeler Elementary have been cancelled.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 for updates as information becomes available.