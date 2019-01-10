Crime
Thieves Steal Tires Off Haskell County School Driver's Ed Car
Thursday, January 10th 2019, 2:51 AM CST
Updated:
KEOTA, Oklahoma - A Haskell County school district says two people stole the tires off of its driver's education car.
Keota Public Schools shared surveillance video on its Facebook page, they say shows the thieves removing the tires over Christmas break.
The video is too dark to clearly make out the thieves faces, but you can see the outline of their getaway car.
The school says they just want those tires back and whoever stole them can return them , no questions asked.