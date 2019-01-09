Parents Upset After 'Hit Lists' Went Unreported For Weeks At Lindsay School
The Lindsay Public Schools superintendent confirms two sixth-grade girls have been suspended after a hit list was found.
But parents are criticizing the administration for taking action weeks after the list was found.
“You were notified three weeks later from the time this happened, and we were not going to be notified at all,” said Brett Evertse, a parent whose child was named on the hit list.
Another parent said her child was on the list, and she discovered it before Christmas break. She said the principal lied and told her the incident had been reported.
“Found out immediately, the week before Christmas break by my daughter. She came home and reported she was on the list of people they want to kill. So, I spoke with the principal the next day and he advised me it was being handled,” said Shelia Reed. “My frustration is with the school.”
However, Reed works at the police station. She said she asked the chief if he knew about the hit list.
Wednesday, January 9, police confirmed they were not immediately notified.
Lindsay Public Schools Superintendent Dan Chapman told News 9 the threats didn’t appear to be credible. Still, he says they should have been reported.
Chapman said counseling has been offered to the two girls who were suspended.
“I met with both their moms this morning, and both were very remorseful and very sorry. Both ladies were very upset that something like this happened in the first place,” said Chapman.
The district has added extra security, and informed staff to take precautions.
There will be a school assembly, and students have been given information about the impacts of bullying.
Lindsay police confirm there were two lists made. One list had 18 names on it, the other had 22, and there might be duplicate names on those lists.
The words written on the top of the hit list - “People I want to kill.”
Parents said this should have been treated as an emergency, and it was greatly mishandled.
“When I got the phone call, I was told he just thought it was ended the day boredom. They pulled out a piece of paper and started writing. That is not normal behavior,” Lorie Kerschner, a parent with a child on the list.
The names of the two suspended girls will not be released.
Police said they are still investigating the hit list, but also the failure of the district to take immediate action.