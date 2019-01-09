OKC Reverend Says 'The Violence Must Stop' After Triple Homicide
Oklahoma City, OK - Police continue to search for answers after a family was gunned down in their metro home. Despite working around the clock, police have not made an arrest or established a motive.
“I wish I had better news for you, I wish I could tell you we had a suspect in custody. I wish I could tell you we had a suspect identified, but at this time we do not,” said Oklahoma City Police Chief Bill City.
And while police don't have answers, now they know someone out there does.
In a press conference Wednesday, police and community members called on the public to help bring peace to Mothershed Bey's 83-year-old mother.
“I’m in shock and survival mode. That’s a second son I have lost,” said Evelyn Abdullah.
Abdullah says she can't understand why anyone would take the life of her sweet boy and his family.
“He was always the one son that I had that would call and say hello mommy, how you feeling? Did you sleep well?” said Abdullah.
Reverend Christine Byrd with New Life Baptist Church said the best way to honor a man who spent much of his life building bridges is to continue the mission he tirelessly worked toward.
“The violence must stop. If we are to be a city of greatness, if we are to be a people of greatness, if we are to be a family, then the violence has to stop,” said Reverend Byrd.
City Councilwoman Nikki Nice said with so many unknowns surrounding the senseless deaths, she's asked police to step up presence near Northeast 10th Street and Bryant.