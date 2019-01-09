Kanter is a supporter of Gulen and still talks to and visits him frequently. His relationship with the cleric has come with repercussions, including death threats and being cut off from his family. His Turkish passport was canceled while he was overseas in 2017, leaving him stranded in Romania. Mehmet Kanter, Enes' father, was indicted on charges of "membership in a terror group" in 2018 and faces a lengthy prison sentence if convicted.

"If [Erdogan] cannot put you in jail, then he will take your family away and put them in jail, and say, 'If you don't stop running against me, I'm going to keep your family in jail,'" Kanter said. "And that's what he tried to do to me. He tried to put my dad in jail. He thought I was going to stop talking, but that made me even talk about things more, so people can see."

The decision not to travel to London earned Kanter the scorn of Hedo Turkoglu, a former NBA player who now serves as an adviser to the Turkish president. Turkoglu blasted Kanter on Monday for launching a "smear campaign" against Turkey, claiming Kanter wasn't able to travel abroad in any event due to "visa issues." Turkoglu accused him of "trying to get the limelight with irrational justifications and political remarks."

Kanter told CBSN he once thought of Turkoglu as his "big brother" during their time playing together on the Turkish national basketball team. But those days are over — Kanter called him "Erdogan's lap dog" on Twitter in response to Turkoglu's comments.

"It's very sad to see. He [doesn't] want to speak the truth," Kanter told CBSN.

He also stressed that he has no visa issues and even showed CBSN a copy of a travel document allowing him to fly internationally. He's currently a green card holder and is on track to be a U.S. citizen in 2021, but that hasn't stopped some fans from offering to help expedite the process.

"I was getting tons of marriage proposals, saying, 'I'm an American citizen, if we get married, you can be a citizen too,'" he said. "I'm just going to wait two more years. When I stepped in America outside of the plane, I said, 'I came home.'"