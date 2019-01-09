News
Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office IDs Inmate Who Died Tuesday
The female inmate who died Tuesday afternoon has been identified, the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office said.
Krysten Mischelle Gonzalez, 29, was pronounced dead at OU Medical Center after she was found unresponsive in her jail cell, the sheriff's office said.
The death is being investigated as a suicide at this time, law officers said.
She was booked into the Oklahoma County jail on Oct. 11 on a county warrant for a failure to appear on a possession of a controlled, dangerous substance. She was also being held for Tulsa County.
The medical examiner's office will determine Gonzalez's cause of death.