Tyler Fralia, a tax examining technician at the IRS in Ogden, Utah, had some savings until the cost of replacing old tires on the family car drained his account. His wife was on unpaid maternity leave to take care of now six-month old Luke, leaving the family without much of a financial net. He's now searching for temporary work, and has looked into part-time jobs at Domino's and Uber,

In the meantime, Fralia has set up a page on GoFundMe. As of Tuesday night it had yielded about $250. That helps, but it's "not even a car payment," he said.

Although his wife is back at work, Fralia, 28, still worries about the mortgage. And when he's called back to the IRS later this month as the agency promises to begin processing taxes on Jan. 28, it might still be without pay.

See Also:

"We want to go back to work," Fraila said. Americans entrust IRS workers to do their job, he said. "It's all we want."

-- CBS News' Irina Ivanova contributed reporting.